‘What I am told’: Fabrizio Romano’s morning update is good news for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Virgil van Dijk is not understood to be negotiating with another club over a potential Liverpool exit next year.

The 33-year-old is ‘fully focused’ on the Reds and working with Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, who joined after the German tactician’s nine-year stay came to an end this summer.

“Nothing will be decided now, nothing is over and nothing has already been extended. So let’s give them time to discuss all these important topics,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

“From what I am told, Van Dijk is not negotiating with any other club as he is fully focused on Liverpool, full focus on doing something special with the Reds’ new coach and the new management team. Then in the next few weeks and months, his representatives will have conversations with Liverpool to try and sort out his future.”

The Dutchman is tipped to engage in talks with the club, along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, to address their expiring contracts (running out in 2025).

Van Dijk joined the Reds from Southampton in a £75m deal in the 2018 January window.

If any Liverpool player doesn’t sign a new contract – it’s on the club

Perhaps with the potential exception of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the responsibility for any failure to sign up one of our three players on expiring contracts to a fresh set of terms should fall squarely at the feet of our recruitment team.

That’s not – we must be clear here – to suggest any such decision will be devoid of valid objective reasoning.

Though equally, you could understand why Liverpool fans would feel aggrieved to see any one of the three depart on a free transfer next year.

Regardless, it must be accepted that both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have made it abundantly clear that they are keen to discuss extending their stay at Anfield.

Where our No.66 stands on the matter may be up for debate – particularly in light of potential interest from Real Madrid – though prior comments would at least indicate an openness to discussing the point.

