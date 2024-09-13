Mo Salah’s agent drops overnight update on client’s Liverpool future after ‘insider’ claims

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has made another rare appearance on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify some details around his client’s future.

The Colombian popped online to pour cold water over reports claiming ‘inside information’ on the 32-year-old’s Liverpool future.

FYI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing. Just click-whoring. “Sources close to Mohamed” don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) September 12, 2024

This follows a prior report from Fabrizio Romano noting that the club was set to open talks with their record-breaking goalscorer imminently.

Salah’s current terms are set – along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s – to expire in the summer of 2025.

Mo Salah looks back to his best

It says a great deal about our No.11 that, even despite a somewhat turbulent last couple of campaigns, he’s contributed a total of 85 goal involvements (across all competitions) in that period.

He’s starting as we hope he means to go on this term with three goals and three assists in our opening trio of fixtures under new boss Arne Slot.

Yes, the former AS Roma hotshot will be 33 come the expiration date of his current contract. But can we really sanction him running down his contract and potentially producing such astonishing numbers at another top European outfit beyond 2025?

Liverpool, of course, have to safeguard their own financial interests and enable a level of sustainability that can be maintained for the long term. However, surely a fresh contract won’t see Salah’s current income increase at the latter stage of his playing career? Surely, then, an agreement can be struck that allows our talismanic winger to play out his best remaining years at Anfield?

