(Video) Slot addresses Mac Allister injury as Liverpool sweat on injured midfielder

Arne Slot has enjoyed a great start to life as Liverpool manager but we all know the issues that injuries can present and that’s something he’s being faced with at the moment.

Speaking about Alexis Mac Allister, the Dutchman said: “He was out in the last game [Mac Allister came off the bench for Argentina on Tuesday night] but he trained with us yesterday.

“I’m expecting Macca to be with us tomorrow.”

READ MORE: (Video) Slot provides Chiesa update as Liverpool await first sight of new signing

It’s a big relief that, after receiving news of Harvey Elliott’s injury and sweating on his return in late October, our new head coach isn’t expecting our No.10 to be another fitness concern.

Let’s hope we can get through a hectic schedule with similar levels of success we’ve seen so far and without further problems to our squad.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Mac Allister (from 7:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions