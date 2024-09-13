(Video) Slot provides fresh contract updates for Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool fans are enjoying a successful start to the season but all the while, it’s hard to ignore the lingering presence of dwindling contracts for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking with the press, Arne Slot provided an update: “It’s again the boring answer which you are going to get from me as long as there is no news about this.

“We don’t talk about contract situations over here. Is it distracting? No, it isn’t because I am fully focused on the individuals and the team and they are part of the team.

“[We are] trying to work with them in the best possible way to get the best out of them, so it’s not a distraction for me at all.”

The three players subject to this speculation just so happen to be among the very best at the club at the moment, meaning these calls for updates are only going to get louder and louder.

Let’s hope they can be resolved swiftly and allow the Dutchman a chance to concentrate on matters connected to on-pitch problems.

You can watch Slot’s comments on contracts (from 6:08) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

