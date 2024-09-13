Arne Slot’s presser comments are perfect response to Scholes’ strange Trent concerns

Arne Slot has dispelled suggestions of a rift between himself and Liverpool’s vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Paul Scholes added fuel to a dwindling fire with his comments on The Overlap. However, the former Feyenoord boss explained that his early treatment of the Scouser had been entirely motivated by a desire to keep the fullback fit and ready for the gruelling schedule ahead.

The 45-year-old confirmed in his pre-Nottingham Forest presser that the No.66 is now able to feature for 90 minutes.

“He proved he could do 90 minutes, but maybe he could have done that before as well. In the Ipswich game, I saw he became a bit tired towards the end of the game, but he played two games afterwards, so I think he is completely ready to play 90. Sometimes in the beginning it was that I saw he was tired and sometimes it is also having another player like Conor Bradley who can do the job really well,” the Dutch head coach was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“So, he is able to play 90 he showed, like all the others, but I have a whole team to manage and a whole team to prepare for the season. It’s also good for Conor to get his playing minutes or for the one that comes in for Mo [Salah] or the one who comes in for one of the other ones I took off. You guys – and I understand – try to look always at the individual, I look at the team and I have to prepare the whole team, the whole squad, for the upcoming fixtures.”

The Merseysiders have secured nine points from their opening three meetings with Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott is set to miss our upcoming Premier League clash with Nuno Espirito Santo’s outfit this Saturday after suffering a fractured foot.

Is there a rift between Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold?

There’s been no serious evidence to suggest that the 25-year-old’s relationship with Slot is in tatters.

The pair were, admittedly, seen involved in some heated discussion on the subs bench following the defender’s second-half substitution against Ipswich.

However, it seems the matter has been quickly cleared up with the player who cut a delighted figure after our 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United on their home turf.

In fact, we rather suspect our vice-skipper shares Virgil van Dijk’s reported excitement at the direction the club is being taken in under the new head coach.

The question over Trent’s position has been definitely answered at club and international level and he’s started the season brilliantly under the Dutch coach’s guidance.

Yes, the great white threat of Real Madrid looms ever large amid his expiring contract, but leaving Liverpool Football Club – particularly in such an exciting stage – would represent a difficult hurdle to clear.

