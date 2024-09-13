(Video) Slot provides Chiesa update as Liverpool await first sight of new signing

Liverpool didn’t complete too much incoming transfer action this summer but Federico Chiesa was certainly the main attraction and fans can’t wait to see him wear a red shirt for the first time.

Asked whether this could happen against Nottingham Forest, Arne Slot stated: “Federico has trained with the team now three or four times so let’s see how he does today and which decision I make.

“Because we have more than 20 players, for if I choose for a position or if I choose the ones that are the fittest at the moment.”

READ MORE: (Video) Slot provides Elliott update after injury blow confirmed for Liverpool

It’s good news for us as supporters as it shows that, should we need to play the Italian he would be ready but the squad is in a healthy enough position not to rush this yet.

With so many games coming up, there’s no need to force a start to the former Juventus man’s Anfield story but it’s certainly coming soon.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Chiesa (from 1:02) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions