(Video) Slot provides Elliott update after injury blow confirmed for Liverpool

Liverpool fans were already aware of news that Harvey Elliott was set to spend some time on the sidelines after an injury on international duty and Arne Slot has now provided an update.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman said: “Harvey [injury] is a big disappointment for him but not just for him, also for us.

“Okay, he didn’t play a lot in the first three games but he played a lot in pre-season and he showed himself really well.

“Of course, if he’d stayed fit he would have played a lot in the upcoming fixtures, now he isn’t and that also gives the chance to someone else.

“First and foremost, a blow for himself and in the end also for us because I think availability is important in the phase of the season where we play seven games in 22 days.

“So, it’s a blow for all of us but he will work as hard as always to come back in the best possible way.”

It’s sticking to the theme of the new boss where we’re not handed a schedule for when a return is expected, as no further update was provided.

However, it’s believed that it will be late October when the 21-year-old comes back to action.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Elliott (from 7:24) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

