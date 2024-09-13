(Video) Slot praises 22-y/o for coming back ‘really fit’ from international duty

Arne Slot is still getting to grips with his new squad but has clearly been won over by one man in particular, if comments in his most recent press conference are anything to go by.

Speaking before the Nottingham Forest match, the Dutchman said: “Ryan [Gravenberch] came back strong like many others and [by] stronger I mean really fit.

“He played some good games and took his chance, but I think in general, like the others who score goals, we are talking about the benefits also from a team structure.”

It’s safe to say that Ryan Gravenberch has taken every opportunity already handed his way this season, for both club and country.

Let’s hope this continues ahead of seven matches in what will be a hectic 22 days for the Reds.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Gravenberch (from 3:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

