(Video) Everything Arne Slot had to say about Caoimhin Kelleher’s comments

Caoimhin Kelleher voiced his upset at not having the opportunity to depart Liverpool this summer and play first team football, something Arne Slot was unsurprisingly asked to comment about.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman said: “I would be really worried if a player comes out saying, ‘I don’t care about first-team football. I like it so much on the bench, I want to stay there for the rest of my life.’

“That would be a bigger worry for me. So, it’s normal that they want to play, but it’s also normal that a club like this that tries to compete for trophies has more than 11 players that can play.

READ MORE: (Video) Slot addresses Mac Allister injury as Liverpool sweat on injured midfielder

“As long as they accept the situation, not accept [and] taking away I don’t care that I’m not playing, but accepting it by helping the team whenever they have to, then it’s a good place to be in and I think Caoimhin has shown many times in the past few years, even in pre-season, that he is every time ready when we need him.

“It’s a good thing that he wants to play and who knows [if] he’s going to play for us in the future, but at this moment it is also quite clear that Alisson [Becker] is the number one.

“But last season he [Kelleher] played many games, so [it’s a] normal situation for a player to be in. If you’re not playing, you want to play. But he handles the situation really well.

READ MORE: (Video) Slot provides Chiesa update as Liverpool await first sight of new signing

It’s a typically balanced response from the head coach who takes everything within his stride, incuding this complicated situation.

The best thing about all this though, is that everyone is right – the club for wanting the right value, the player for wanting football and the head coach for being so understanding.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Kelleher (from 1:36) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions