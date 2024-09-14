(Video) Alisson appeared to be raging at one Liverpool player in reaction to Hudson-Odoi goal

Alisson Becker’s 100% clean sheet record for the season came crashing down this afternoon, as did Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

Nottingham Forest inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Reds at Anfield as Arne Slot suffered his first loss in charge of the Merseysiders, with Callum Hudson-Odoi giving the visitors all three points.

Footage from the Anfield Road Stand showed the goalkeeper angrily turning towards his teammates after the ball nestled in the back of his net, and he appeared to be expressing a few choice words at Conor Bradley.

It was the Northern Ireland right-back who allowed the ex-Chelsea midfielder to cut inside on his right foot and fire at goal for the match-winning moment, and Alisson angrily kicked out his right leg in an apparent gesture towards the 21-year-old.

It was a lesson that Bradley has unfortunately learned the hard way, and we’re sure that Slot will bring it up with him behind the scenes ahead of the AC Milan clash on Tuesday. Let’s hope that the talented youngster takes it on board for future games.

You can view the footage of Alisson fuming at Bradley below, via @CF_Compss on X: