Edwards already working on potential January signing at Liverpool as summer target now ruled out

Arne Slot will be primarily occupied by what happens on the pitch for Liverpool over the next three weeks as a hectic run of fixtures begins today, but it appears that Michael Edwards is already looking towards the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the CEO of Football at FSG is spearheading the search for a new defensive midfielder at Anfield, with he and director of football Richard Hughes having begun plotting for potential mid-season recruits.

Despite Ryan Gravenberch impressing since his conversion to a number 6 in the early weeks of the campaign, the feeling persists that a specialist backup option is needed in that area of the pitch, although there remains an insistence that any new signing must be the right fit for the Reds rather than being added for the sake of it.

The same outlet has claimed that Martin Zubimendi, who Liverpool tried but failed to sign during the summer just gone, is highly unlikely to be pursued again after he turned us down in favour of remaining with Real Sociedad.

Liverpool fans will surely welcome the addition of a new midfielder in January, considering how squad depth has already been tested in that part of the squad in the first month of the season.

Curtis Jones missed our last two matches before the international break, with Harvey Elliott now ruled out for several weeks. Over the past fortnight, Alexis Mac Allister endured an injury scare with Argentina but thankfully has been involved in training since his return to Merseyside over the past couple of days.

There were no new additions in the middle of the park over the summer, and Gravenberch’s preference to Wataru Endo at the base of midfield is a clear sign that Slot isn’t wholly convinced by the Japan captain.

Liverpool’s needs for January could obviously change depending on what happens between now and the end of 2024. At the moment, our squad looks stacked up front and in the goalkeeping position, but injuries could alter the order of priorities by the time the market reopens in the winter.

It’s nonetheless encouraging to learn that Edwards already has one eye on that transfer window, and let’s hope that he and Hughes are also working feverishly behind the scenes to tick off the three contract renewals which are becoming an increasingly pressing need at Anfield.

