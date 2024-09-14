Liverpool team news confirmed v Nott’m Forest: Mac Allister starts but no place for Chiesa

Arne Slot’s reign as Liverpool head coach kicks into overdrive from today, with the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest the first of seven matches in 22 days for the Reds.

The Dutchman couldn’t have asked for a better start to his spell in the dugout, with three wins out of three so far in the top flight, the last of which was a 3-0 dismantling of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This afternoon sees just his second competitive fixture at Anfield, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s team coming to Merseyside off their own unbeaten start, sitting in ninth place at the start of the day.

Slot has the luxury of almost an entirely fit squad at his disposal, with Harvey Elliott the only senior injury absentee for today’s match and Curtis Jones back in the fold after he missed the previous two games.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest team news

Alisson Becker starts in goal once again, with an unchanged back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson ahead of him.

The midfield trio is also unaltered, with Ryan Gravenberch continuing in the number 6 role in which he’s impressed of late, with Dominik Szoboszlai in an advanced position and Alexis Mac Allister starting despite his injury scare for Argentina in recent days.

Up front, joint-top scorers Mo Salah and Luis Diaz both start, with Diogo Jota keeping his place in the middle, so Slot sticks with the same starting XI for the third match in a row.

Jones is back among a strong substitutes’ bench, but the game comes a little too soon for late Auugst signing Federico Chiesa, despite reports in midweek that he might be included in the squad today.

You can check out the team news in full below, via @LFC on X: