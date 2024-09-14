(Video) Outrageous: Alexis Mac Allister casually pulls off one of the passes of the season

Alexis Mac Allister had a somewhat disjointed fortnight on international duty with Argentina, having battled with a muscle problem, but he’s shown no ill-effects during the first half of Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

When the midfielder wasn’t being clattered by visiting captain Ryan Yates, he was casually executing one of the most outrageous passes seen in the early weeks of the Premier League season.

In the 25th minute at Anfield, Luis Diaz played the ball to the 25-year-old near the D of the penalty area, where the ex-Brighton man beautifully flicked a first-time trivela pass into the path of Diogo Jota, whose close-range effort was gathered by Matz Sels.

Had the Portuguese attacker found the net, Mac Allister would’ve laid claim to one of the standout assists of the campaign. It was a moment of brilliant audacity from our number 10!

You can view Macca’s sublime trivela pass below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @kimbra1994_ on X: