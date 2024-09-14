(Video) Liverpool debutant Rio Ngumoha drops an exciting teaser of what he can bring to the Reds

Rio Ngumoha made his eagerly awaited debut off the bench for Liverpool’s under-18s on Saturday, and although he was unable to prevent the young Reds from losing 0-2 to their Blackburn counterparts, he showed exciting glimpses as to why he’s been touted so highly.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson introduced the recent signing with just over 15 minutes remaining, and it didn’t take long for the ex-Chelsea prodigy to catch the eye.

Among the 16-year-olds highlights reel was one passage of play where he took possession on the left flank and charged at the visitors’ right-back, skipping past him and holding off his marker before sending in a cross which found Joe Bradshaw at the back post, with his effort blocked down.

It may have been a losing Liverpool debut for Ngumoha, but he showed in his quarter-hour cameo just why the Reds went through the arduous Premier League registration process in order to land his signature.

You can check out Ngumoha in action below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @1947prod on X: