Mo Salah’s ex-Liverpool teammate makes contract claim amid ongoing uncertainty over Reds future

A former teammate of Mo Salah at Liverpool has given his verdict as to whether or not the Egyptian will sign a contract extension at Anfield in the coming months.

The 32-year-old is into the final year of his current £350,000-per-week deal on Merseyside, and speculation over his future has been rife for some time.

Speaking to news outlet WinWin, Adrian finds it difficult to envisage our number 11 playing for any other club, stressing that he loves life on Merseyside and is massively appreciated here.

The ex-Liverpool goalkeeper said of Salah: “I know the players there love him. The fans love him. He loves the team and the city, and the experience he has had at Liverpool is huge.

“I cannot see Mohamed Salah playing for another team in the Premier League, so obviously if he has the opportunity to renew at Liverpool, the best opportunity and the best option is to stay at the club and continue as one of the most experienced players in the dressing room.”

Adrian added: “He is now in the last year of his contract with the club. I don’t know if they have already started talking to him about renewing the contract or opening the door for him to leave the club, but I can’t see Mohamed Salah currently outside Liverpool.”

Adrian isn’t claiming to have any insider information on Salah’s situation, which is probably advisable in the wake of the Egyptian’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa strongly condemning reports ‘based on absolutely nothing’ from sources boasting to be ‘close to’ the player.

However, the goalkeeper is able to speak from the perspective of knowing the 32-year-old personally from their shared time at Liverpool, and he’s absolutely right when he speaks of how much our number 11 is adored by the fan base and his teammates.

Even with the forward’s future being a hot topic of discussion for some time – and that’ll continue to be the case for as long as his contractual affairs are unresolved – we too find it hard to imagine him lining out in the colours of another club in the next 12 months.

Of course there’ll come a point where Salah waves goodbye to Anfield, but considering the phenomenal numbers that he’s consistently posted and the prolific start that he’s had to this season, hopefully that dreaded day won’t be upon us any time soon.

We’d recommend that we simply savour having this extraordinary Egyptian at Liverpool while he’s still here. A player of his incredible goalscoring consistenty does not come along too often, so let’s make the most of him while we have him.

