(Video) Sels’ blushes spared as Forest ‘keeper nearly gifts Liverpool a comical opening goal

Matz Sels pulled off a couple of good saves to thwart Liverpool in the first half at Anfield this afternoon, but the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper almost gifted the home side the lead with what would’ve been a comical goal.

A cross to the back post was headed skyward by Luis Diaz and didn’t appear to pose any danger, but what should’ve been a routine catch for the Belgian instead saw him fumble the ball behind him and frantically turn 180 degrees to check if it had gone over the line.

Michael Oliver checked the device on his wrist to see if a goal could be awarded, but Forest and their ‘keeper got a reprieve as the ball hadn’t gone where LFC needed it to.

Sels had made a fine save to deny Alexis Mac Allister shortly before that moment, but we’re sure he’d have been the most relieved person at Anfield in the 39th minute of today’s match!

