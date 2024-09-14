(Video) Trent had a few words for Michael Oliver at full-time as Liverpool frustrations simmer

Trent Alexander-Arnold was spotted remonstrating with Michael Oliver at full-time in Liverpool’s defeat to Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Reds went down to a surprise home loss at Anfield as Arne Slot’s 100% start to his reign in charge came to a shuddering halt, and the vice-captain wanted to have a few words with the officials immediately after the final whistle.

There was nothing standout in the game which would’ve had our number 66 seeking an argument with the referee, although frustrations might’ve been running high over a fleeting penalty shout in stoppage time, shortly after which the 25-year-old was booked for dissent.

Oliver made a few irritating decisions over the course of the 90 minutes, but in all honesty, Liverpool can only blame themselves for an insipid performance which led to a deserved defeat on Saturday.

You can view the clip of Trent speaking with the officials below, via @drwizz9 on X: