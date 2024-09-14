(Video) Trent came within inches of pulling off a goal which would’ve been shown for years

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a history when it comes to legendary corner kicks at Anfield, and he almost executed a truly special one today.

We all remember his quick thinking to tee up Divock Origi’s crowning moment against Barcelona in 2019…this afternoon he came within inches of outdoing even that!

In the 35th minute against Nottingham Forest, the Reds’ vice-captain sent in a corner kick in front of the Anfield Road Stand, and it wasn’t far away from finding the back of the net as it soared threateningly towards the net.

Matz Sels watched it all the way to tip it behind, but had Trent managed to score directly from the set piece, it would’ve been a goal which’d be shown in compilations for years to come…

You can view Trent’s audacious corner kick below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @Dave33215394281 on X: