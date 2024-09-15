(Video) Alisson bemoans ‘lack of quality’ from Liverpool after ‘poor defensive’ performance

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we lost against Nottingham Forest and Alisson Becker was one of the brave players who faced the media after the match.

Speaking via SuperSport, the Brazilian stated: “[Forest] wanted only to defend and play for one ball, we gave them this ball too easy when they scored.

“It was poor defensively from us with the ball as well, we couldn’t create much because of the way they defended and also because of ourselves, a little bit of a lack of quality.”

It’s a honest assessment from our No.1 who clearly wasn’t happy with what he saw from many of his teammates on what was a tough afternoon at Anfield.

With six games coming up quickly, we have the opportunity to provide an immediate response and it’s important not to get stuck in a rut.

You can watch Alisson’s comments courtesy of SuperSport (via Football Analysis on YouTube):

