(Video) Ex-Red highlights ‘a lack of ruthlessness’ in a tired Liverpool team after Forest loss

Liverpool fell to a loss against Nottingham Forest and plenty of pundits have been sharing their opinion on what went wrong for Arne Slot’s side.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Danny Murphy said: “There was a lack of ruthlessness and sharpness in the final third.

“Maybe a little bit of players travelling all over with the international duty, if [Slot] wasn’t sure before – he’ll know now how competitive this premier league is.”

It’s a result which we can’t change but what can be impacted is how we react and try to ensure that losing the first match of a hectic schedule, is the only defeat we see.

The Champions League provides the opportunity for a reaction and let’s hope we see one against AC Milan.

You can view Murphy’s comments (from 9:24) courtesy of Match of the Day (via Football Analysis on YouTube):

