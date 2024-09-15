(Image) Liverpool fans will love what Forest did before kick-off at Anfield

It’s always a tough time when we have to watch Liverpool lose and especially at Anfield but that doesn’t mean we can’t thank away fans when they do something as touching at the Forest supporters did.

Before the match, just as the same away fans did last season, a flag was unveiled that stated: ‘Respect The 97’.

READ MORE: (Video) Slot names major similarities between Forest loss and United win

Not only that but it asked for an end to tragedy chanting, something we all understand and will appreciate from a section of the stadium that normally is heard belting them out.

Although we’re all left with a sour taste after the football, this was a very important gesture from the travelling fans.

You can view the Forest flag via @IanDoyleSport on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions