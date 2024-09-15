(Video) ‘Klopp would have won that game’: Pundit criticises Slot’s ‘sideways passes’ after Forest loss

Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Liverpool manager and is experiencing something he hadn’t during his brief time in charge so far – criticism.

Speaking after the match, Leon Osman said: “I thought they were a bit slow I, thought they were content in making a lot of sideways passes.

“I mean, look at 0.94 expected goals, normally a Liverpool team at home are up at two minimum.

“You know, in those games, certainly under Jurgen Klopp, I think personally, I do think that a Jurgen Klopp team would have won that game.”

The former Everton man clearly wasn’t happy with what he saw from the Reds and comparisons to Jurgen Klopp only grow when times get tougher.

Let’s hope that our new head coach doesn’t pay attention to this and proves to everyone that he is the right man for the job.

