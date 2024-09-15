(Video) Slot names major difference in Forest performance after Liverpool suffer first loss

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we lost to Nottingham Forest and Arne Slot was quick to highlight what went wrong for his team.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman said: “This is a different game than the ones we’ve played until now because we faced a low block.

“The team we faced played really low and as a result of that we had a lot of ball possession but we were not able to create a lot.”

It’s a simplified way of saying that we’re yet to face a team who played us this season who were happy to take the draw, making a loss even harder to swallow.

These games are what we’re more used to seeing though and let’s hope our new head coach has a way to beat teams who play like this – and finds it quickly!

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 3:02) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

