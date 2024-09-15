(Video) What Slot had to say about international break is telling after Forest loss

Liverpool suffered a first defeat of the season as Nottingham Forest defeated us in the match that followed the international break, something Arne Slot commented on after the game.

Speaking with the press, the 45-year-old said: “I don’t think [the international break] had anything to do with it.

“Players came back strong and I saw today also a team that wanted to fight until the end. So it had nothing to do with energy, in my opinion.”

It was a balanced approach from the Dutchman who was clearly reluctant to allow the fact that many of his squad had been representing their nations, become the reason for defeat.

It shows how this result will be assessed and let’s hope we don’t see any more defeats at Anfield this season.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 1:04) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

