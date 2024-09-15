(Video) Slot has clear plan for Milan match after watching Liverpool loss at Anfield

Liverpool lost our first game of the season in a match were we also conceded our first goal of the season and Arne Slot has a clear message for his players, ahead of facing AC Milan in the Champions League.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman was asked how he would now plan for the game in Italy and said: “Like we prepare [for] all the other ones.

“It wouldn’t be good [if this defeat was an influence]. If I would change my way of preparation after a loss, that means I only do the best work I can after we lose.”

It shows that the manager has a real confidence in how he wants to play football and even losing games won’t deter him from the certainty that he can turn it around.

You have to applaud the self belief from the 45-year-old and let’s hope it leads to on-field improvements.

