(Video) Slot names major similarities between Forest loss and United win

Arne Slot is having to do something for the first time as Liverpool manager and that’s break down a loss following our poor result against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking about similarities to previous wins though, the 45-year-old said: “There were enough things we could improve from the Man United game, that’s also what we showed them.

“We showed them also a few good things, and that’s going to be the same tomorrow and the day after.”

Striving to always improve will hopefully mean that this game can be brushed under the carpet and now the Reds learn how not to perform against a side with everyone behind the ball.

Let’s just hope that the players can assess what went wrong and assure that this doesn’t happen again.

