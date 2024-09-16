(Video) Ex-Liverpool man says passing was ‘too slow’ against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest and many have shared their thoughts on what was a tough afternoon for the Reds.

Speaking on LFC TV, Ray Houghton said: “We talked before the game about coming out and being positive from the first whistle, taking the game to the opposition – I didn’t see that today.

“I thought our passing was a bit slow, too slow at times.

“We talked about before the game about Nottingham Forest sitting back in a low block and making difficult and Liverpool having to break them down… Liverpool can only look at themselves.”

It was a difficult watch for supporters and there’s no doubt that Arne Slot won’t be happy with what he witnessed either, as we struggled to break down a team who came to defend.

Now we can only hope for a reaction, something a swelled fixture list will allow quickly.

