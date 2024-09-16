(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s feature in new Adidas advert will warm Liverpool hearts

After watching Liverpool fall to our first loss under Arne Slot, seeing Jurgen Klopp back on our screens won’t do much to help people who are missing our former boss.

Starring in an Adidas advert, the German was captured on a bench in a dugout as he started banging on the wall as if to start a chant.

It’s all classic advert stuff but the smile and laugh from the 57-year-old at the end will warm everyone’s hearts.

This is the start of a new era and we are fully behind our new head coach but that doesn’t mean we don’t still all have a lot of love for a club legend.

You can watch Klopp’s advert courtesy of Adidas (via @AnythingLFC_ on X):

Jurgen Klopp in the new Adidas AD. That laugh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cuArbVRvie — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 15, 2024

