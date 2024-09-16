(Video) ‘Liverpool couldn’t…’: Lineker outlines what Slot’s side did wrong against Forest

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we lost to Nottingham Forest this weekend and Gary Linker has now shared his thoughts.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Match of the Day host said: “[Forest] defended so well, Liverpool couldn’t find a way through and they had one or two chances but they didn’t really create as much as they normally do.”

It was a fair assessment from the 63-year-old that described what was a frustrating day for Arne Slot’s side at Anfield.

Now is time for a reaction though and let’s just hope that this comes against AC Milan, before a return to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend.

You can view Lineker’s comments via @RestIsFootball on X:

We need to give Nottingham Forest their petals 🌸 | #therestisfootball pic.twitter.com/pXnNOhCLfb — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) September 16, 2024

