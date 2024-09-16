(Photo) Liverpool journo shares exciting update coming out of AXA centre ahead of Milan clash

Liverpool fans have still yet to be treated to a glimpse of summer signing Federico Chiesa on the pitch this term.

That’s to be expected of course given his non-existent minutes in competitive action in 2024/25 following the Italian’s involvement in the European Championship this summer.

However, after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, our upcoming European clash against AC Milan could finally allow the former Juventus man an opportunity to make an impression.

An update shared by Ian Doyle on X confirmed our man’s ongoing involvement in team training, so thankfully there’s no further concerning injury news to contend with ahead of the tie in question.

