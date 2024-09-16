(Video) Liverpool loanee scores outrageous free-kick that screams Aurelio

It was a tough weekend for Liverpool’s first team but not everyone attached to the club had a bad time, as shown by a young man who is spending the season on loan.

During Wigan’s 4-0 victory over Bristol Rovers, Luke Chambers scored an outrageous free-kick from a very narrow angle.

It was a finish that will certainly remind supporters of Fabio Aurelio’s goal against Chelsea in 2009.

It’s great to see our left back thriving once again and Arne Slot will surely be watching on with glee, after what was another impressive performance.

You can watch Chambers’ goal via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

