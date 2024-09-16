(Video) Dejan Lovren surprise new team confirmed with shock announcement

Dejan Lovren left Liverpool in 2020 and has represented Zenit Saint Petersburg and Lyon since departing Anfield but now has a new club.

In a transfer announcement video on X, PAOK confirmed the arrival of our former central defender.

Walking a path previous forged by Nabil El Zhar, there aren’t many Reds who have gone on to play for the Greek Super League outfit.

The league champions will be out for more success in this campaign and the arrival of the 35-year-old could bolster their chances.

You can watch the video of Lovren via @PAOK_FC on X:

