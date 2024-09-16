(Video) Nunez will have Liverpool fans scratching their heads after what he did in open training

Darwin Nunez is yet to make a real impact on the team this season and so he will be hoping that the chance to impress comes against AC Milan in our first European clash of the campaign.

Ahead of the game, cameras were present for the open training session and they captured the moment our No.9 walked onto the grass for the morning.

This meant that we were all then able to see the Uruguayan zip his jacket up over his head, as he walked alongside Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister.

We’re used to the 25-year-old being a little bit eccentric and so this at least fits the bill too!

You can view Nunez’s training antics (from 2:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

