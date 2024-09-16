(Video) Darwin Nunez’s training ground behaviour telling amid lack of match minutes

Darwin Nunez has been restricted to only 62 minutes of action this term, though it seems his limited involvement in competitive action hasn’t dampened his spirit!

The Uruguayan international was spotted in a fine mood as the Reds got stuck into team training ahead of a Champions League opener against AC Milan on Tuesday.

The former Penarol hitman has yet to hit the mark in the Arne Slot era, but it’s early days as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop.

He may yet benefit from more minutes in Europe should our Dutch head coach opt to seriously rotate his side after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of a live training clear shared by @LFC on X (at 1:35):