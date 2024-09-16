(Video) Pundit spotted ‘really unusual’ tactics from Liverpool during Forest loss

Liverpool lost our first game of the season against Nottingham Forest and one pundit was amazed by the tactics that were deployed by our side for the match.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Robbie Mustoe said: “the way the midfield kind of rotate and operate, it’s really unusual.

“But it was a bad day for Liverpool and I’ll tell you why it’s a bad day, it was a bad day in the final third.

“I have never seen Liverpool for a few seasons now, pass a ball so badly.

“They find a way out, they played through the press, they got a little bit of time and then – oh there’s a ball that goes into the stands, oh there’s an overhit ball, oh there’s a Mo Salah comes inside and tries to connect and knocks it out of play, Mo Salah comes inside tries to dink it and goes out of play.

“There’s so many final balls that were really bad and that by the way – right through the game.”

It’s quite a scathing report from the former Middlesbrough midfielder who clearly wasn’t impressed with Arne Slot’s side.

An off day in midfield and from the front three would always point towards a difficult afternoon’s work, so let’s hope we bounce back soon.

You can watch Mustoe’s comments on Liverpool (from 24:30) via NBC Sports on YouTube:

