Forget Salah: 43-touch Liverpool maestro deserves MOTM award for monstrous 68-minute display vs AC Milan

Cody Gakpo perhaps might not have been the first name on the teamsheet for Liverpool fans gearing up for a Champions League opener against AC Milan on Tuesday evening.

Nonetheless, the Dutch international did not fail to impress when handed his first start of the 2024/25 campaign under new head coach Arne Slot.

In truth, the former PSV winger did everything but score for the visitors at the San Siro. However, he made sure to get at least one goal contribution to his name with an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai’s lead-extending goal.

The No.18 had started the tie ahead of an in-form Luis Diaz on the left flank, before being swapped for the Colombian on the 68th minute.

What do the stats say about Cody Gakpo’s performance vs AC Milan?

That has to go down as one of Cody Gakpo’s finest showings for Liverpool Football Club – and what a competition to put it in!

Our winger collected the highest rating (8.0) on Sofascore at the time of writing ahead of the full-time whistle – 0.2 higher than the next highest-rated Red in Mo Salah.

Hardly surprising after our 43-touch 25-year-old registered an 82% pass success rate (18/22), two key passes, completed 4/7 dribbles attempted, and won 6/10 of his ground duels.

A real all-round display from the Dutchman on the European stage! Hopefully we’ll see plenty more of this from Gakpo this season.

