(Video) Arne Slot explains Liverpool team selection for UCL opener against AC Milan

Liverpool get their Champions League campaign underway this evening with a tricky-looking clash against AC Milan at San Siro.

The game is Arne Slot’s first in Europe as Reds boss and the Dutchman will be keen to get his side back to winning ways after Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Slot has described the occasion as a ‘special one’ and is looking forward to showing what his side have to offer on the biggest of stages.

Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo have been named in the starting XI in place of Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz and the Liverpool boss explained he’s keen to manage minutes for his players who are manoeuvring their way through seven games in 21 days.

Our start to the campaign had been impressive before Callum Hudson-Odoi stunned Anfield at the weekend but let’s hope for a much better showing this time around!

