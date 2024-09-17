(Video) Cody Gakpo rages at ‘greedy’ Liverpool teammate after surprising 25th-minute moment vs AC Milan

Liverpool have responded well after falling behind to Christian Pulisic’s strike inside the first three minutes.

Ibou Konate has headed the Reds level at San Siro and Diogo Jota could’ve very easily had the visitors ahead had he not fluffed his lines.

The Portugal international was slid in by Alexis Mac Allister and looked destine to score but instead scuffed his effort wide of Mike Maignan’s goal.

Cody Gakpo was left furious by our No.20’s actions as he was also unmarked in the area ready to tap home had he received the ball.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, who’s covering the game for BBC Sport, labelled Jota as ‘greedy’ and it’s hard to argue with his assessment.

Check the huge moment below via @RedsFan196 on X: