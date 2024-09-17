Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs AC Milan: Slot makes two changes no one saw coming as Chiesa on the bench

(Original photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to successfully clear the first hurdle of the Arne Slot regime as they take on AC Milan in the Champions League league stage on Tuesday.

The Merseysiders saw a three-game 100% run halted by Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest outfit with ex-Manchester United star Anthony Elanga sealing the host’s fate.

The result saw the Reds drop to fourth in the table, a point behind Newcastle United (3rd) and Arsenal (2nd).

Liverpool are understood to have arrived in Milan with a relatively full house. Harvey Elliott remains sidelined with a fractured foot.

What team did Arne Slot name against AC Milan?

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Arne Slot’s men as expected. The Brazil international is supported by a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Andy Robertson.

The midfield remains unchanged from our 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are the trio selected to face AC Milan.

Diogo Jota holds his place in a slightly tweaked forward line with Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah on the wings.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Our side to take on AC Milan this evening 👊 #ACMLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 17, 2024

