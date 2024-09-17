Miguel Delaney drops bombshell Liverpool transfer news that will concern fans

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s ambitions of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold are very serious indeed.

Miguel Delaney now reports that Los Blancos are actively looking at signing the English fullback as part of a Premier League-focused summer spending spree.

The Scouser’s close relationship with the La Liga giants’ poster boy, Jude Bellingham, and the ‘constant’ conversations revolving around the Champions League holders should certainly concern.

“Alexander-Arnold has meanwhile not yet signed a new contract with Liverpool, and will be available on a free next summer if that remains the case,” the journalist wrote for The Independent.

“It is known the right-back has been constantly talking to Jude Bellingham about Madrid, out of a friendship that has developed in the England national team. Alexander-Arnold is known to be assessing how things proceed with the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.”

The Academy graduate’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025 along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The report in question makes clear that Manchester City’s Rodri, Arsenal’s William Saliba and Tottenham’s Christian Romero are also admired.

Real Madrid have to be taken seriously as a threat to contract negotiations

It’s one thing having to convince one of your top stars to commit their future under a new manager and direction. Particularly so after having lost such a talismanic boss in Jurgen Klopp.

Add the ever-conquering Real Madrid into the mix and the promise of seemingly eternal European glory and the matter of a contract renewal becomes even more complicated.

Trent, ultimately, has won everything there is to win domestically and abroad. The long wait for a Premier League title? Done. A first Champions League title since the Miracle of Istanbul in 2005? Check.

We couldn’t really blame him for wanting to try something new and drooling at the thought of supplying the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

That’s absolutely not to downplay what we’re doing under Arne Slot, of course. There’s no question that Liverpool have both a supremely talented and young (on the balance) squad that’s surely capable of great things if the new head coach can build on a mostly positive start to life at L4.

Perhaps our vice-captain will see that as more of a risk than accepting a life of riches at the Bernabeu. Or perhaps he won’t find it so easy to cut ties with a club he once admitted he desired to become the captain of.

“I am fortunate to have the people around me who understand the balance between letting me get comfortable, praising me too much and feeding that hunger that needs to be there in terms of wanting to strive to be better, wanting to be one of the best players in the world, the best right back in the world, being the first name on the team-sheet, wanting to be Liverpool captain, wanting to be England captain,” the Englishman was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail in 2019.

