(Video) Watch how Chiesa & Liverpool bench reacted to Van Dijk’s goal vs AC Milan tonight

Liverpool vs AC Milan is most certainly a tie to savour judging by historical meetings between the two outfits.

The Merseysiders mounted another impressive comeback against the Rossoneri, after going a goal down in the opening stages, pushing their way into the lead via goals from Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

The mood was understandably jubilant on the Reds’ bench as the Dutch skipper powered his side into the lead at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Summer transfer window signing Federico Chiesa was spotted jumping to his feet along with other Liverpool staff members to celebrate another exciting European moment for the club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @trentchive: