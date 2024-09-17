(Video) How Nunez & Robertson reacted to Konate’s equaliser vs AC Milan is a joy to watch

An early opener for AC Milan was the last thing this Liverpool sided needed after experiencing a dire 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Fortunately, Ibrahima Konate quickly came to the rescue before centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk dragged the Reds ahead at the San Siro with another goal resulting from a set-piece.

The close-knit bond forged by Jurgen Klopp was evident as Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez, both observing from the touchline, were spotted gleefully celebrating their French teammate’s equaliser.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap (originating from em on X):