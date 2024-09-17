(Video) How Nunez & Robertson reacted to Konate’s equaliser vs AC Milan is a joy to watch

An early opener for AC Milan was the last thing this Liverpool sided needed after experiencing a dire 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Fortunately, Ibrahima Konate quickly came to the rescue before centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk dragged the Reds ahead at the San Siro with another goal resulting from a set-piece.

The close-knit bond forged by Jurgen Klopp was evident as Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez, both observing from the touchline, were spotted gleefully celebrating their French teammate’s equaliser.

