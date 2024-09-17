Richard Hughes identifies Liverpool’s most pressing January transfer need after Nott Forest loss

Richard Hughes and Liverpool’s recruitment team are reportedly prioritising the signing of defensive midfielder this January.

That’s the word coming from Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider with the Reds also understood to be keen on the prospect of signing a left-sided centre-back.

The Merseysiders have begun positively in the Premier League, securing three wins out of four on offer, losing only to Nottingham Forest after the international break.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Liverpool had been particularly keen on signing La Real’s Martin Zubimendi. Despite the player initially giving his word that he was open to an Anfield switch, the Carabao Cup holders found themselves outwitted by Real Sociedad’s charm offensive.

READ MORE: Slot makes Chiesa selection call as two changes made vs AC Milan – Predicted Liverpool lineup

READ MORE: Miguel Delaney drops bombshell Liverpool transfer news that will concern fans

Could Liverpool try and sign Martin Zubimendi again in January?

We can’t discount the possibility that our recruitment team will launch a counter-offensive of their own at the next available opportunity.

It’s certainly not in our nature to take no for an answer if we’re absolutely about a target being the right fit for the manager and team.

Despite suggestions that Real Sociedad would look to stave off future interest by offering their Spanish international fresh terms – such an offer has failed to materialise.

That certainly aligns with what TEAMtalk have been hearing on the matter, with the publication noting that we would indeed be prepared to test the La Liga side’s resolve once more in the winter window.

Further to the point, and quoting a Noticias de Gipuzkoa interview with La Real president Jokin Aperribay, it seems there’s no intent to renew Zubimendi’s terms.

An interesting position for Liverpool to perhaps take advantage of.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions