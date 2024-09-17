Liverpool players could soon strike after £220,000-p/w Man City ace’s seismic admission

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Rodri’s admission that football players could yet strike over the current state of the footballing calendar may have huge repercussions across the sport.

The Spain international (on a reported £220,000-a-week, according to Capology) was asked by one reporter whether footballers would consider strike action in response to the increased number of fixtures.

This follows UEFA and FIFA’s decisions to expand the Champions League and Club World Cup respectively.

“Yeah, I think we’re close to that. It’s easy to understand. If we’re asking something general like this, I think you ask any player, he’ll say the same,” the Manchester City footballer’s comments were relayed by BBC Sport.

“It’s not the opinion of Rodri or whatever. It’s the general opinion of the players. If it keeps this way it will be a moment where there will be no other option.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The comments came ahead of the Sky Blues’ tie with Inter Milan on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Richard Hughes identifies Liverpool’s most pressing January transfer need after Nott Forest loss

READ MORE: Slot makes Chiesa selection call as two changes made vs AC Milan – Predicted Liverpool lineup

Does Rodri have a point about the fixture schedule?

Whilst it would no doubt represent a huge inconvenience for any attached to the sport, you can hardly blame players and coaches for considering drastic action.

Even with just Europa League action last term, we featured in 58 games across all competitions. 63 games were played in 2021/22 – and that’s without considering our international stars’ commitments to their national games.

Despite repeated complaints and warnings from key figures in the game, including ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, broadcasters and governing bodies have conspired to not address any concerns.

Eventually, things will simply just reach a breaking point – regardless of how much more money comes pouring in for clubs and players alike.

Even in the modern age of sports science and meticulous fitness programs, footballers’ bodies will only take so much.

We can’t quite understand why decision-makers aren’t prepared to take this seriously, even without taking into consideration the health risks to players, given the quality of football on display will inevitably diminish.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions