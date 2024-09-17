‘There were clubs interested’: Fabrizio Romano relays intriguing morning transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool and the vast majority of Europe’s elite no doubt will be paying very close attention to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s situation at Napoli in the coming months.

Napoli director Giovanni Manna, in comments relayed on X by renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, made clear that the Italian outfit is keen to continue the relationship with the talented winger.

The Serie A side are certainly well-placed to hold on to their star given his current terms aren’t set to run out until the summer of 2027.

🔵🇬🇪 Napoli director Manna on Kvaratskhelia's contract: "He's still under contract for the next three years". "There were clubs interested in Kvara but we wanted to continue together. We're now working with his agents to extend the contract", told Sky. pic.twitter.com/cVKoBO0tmQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2024

Whether the player himself is keen to fulfil his contract – let alone extend it – in Naples amid growing interest from abroad, however, remains to be seen.

How concrete is Liverpool’s transfer interest?

Fabrizio Romano already made clear back in the summer window that there was little to suggest the Merseysiders were preparing a serious move for the European Championship ace.

That’s despite one report from Football Insider having claimed that we were prepared to go big for the attacking superstar in a late-window move.

Instead, we saw Richard Hughes and Co. secure moves for Giorgi Mamardashvili and out-of-favour Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. The latter of which has been included in Liverpool’s 23-man travelling squad for the trip to face AC Milan in the Champions League.

How is Kvaratskhelia performing for Napoli in the 2024/25 season?

It’s been a far from poor start from the 23-year-old who appears to have found himself employed as a second striker at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The move has yielded considerable rewards already for Antonio Conte’s men who now find themselves second in the league table – only a point behind leaders Udinese.

Kvaratskhelia has more than done his part, registering four goal contributions in as many Serie A games.

