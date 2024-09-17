Fabrizio Romano shares Liverpool contract update he’s now hearing out of Anfield

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Liverpool will soon engage in conversations with Trent Alexander-Arnold and his entourage over the prospect of extending his contract at Anfield.

The England international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

“Guys, I can guarantee that for Trent it’s the same situation as Van Dijk, the same situation as Mo Salah. Priority to Liverpool. Conversations to follow with Trent, his agents and Liverpool, to understand what’s going to be next between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“Let’s respect the timing, let’s respect the parties negotiating. It’s up to Liverpool, it’s also up to the player to decide what they want to do, and then this conversation will make us understand what’s going to happen with Trent.

“I can guarantee that no decision has been made on Liverpool’s side, on player’s side. They are still taking their time to discuss exactly the same as Van Dijk and Salah.”

The No.66 has yet to register a single assist in 2024/25, though has still enjoyed a positive influence on the pitch as the Reds recorded three wins out of four in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk, who likewise finds himself on an expiring contract, has indicated a willingness to extend his stay at the club.

How would Liverpool begin to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

World-class players come and go – it’s a fact of life as far as football clubs are concerned.

However, we do have to ask ourselves a very serious question when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future in the sport: how on earth would we begin to replace him in the starting-XI?

Conor Bradley (21) is, without question, an exciting young talent who would automatically step into the Scouser’s vacated starting berth. Though, we’d all be kidding ourselves thinking we’d be getting anywhere near the same level of output as far as the Northern Irishman’s contributions on the ball are concerned.

Our first-choice right-back ultimately has a truly unique skillset that would be nigh on impossible to replicate or replace in the same window. And that would be ignoring the tragedy of losing a generational talent for nothing at the end of his contract next year.

Talk football sense, talk business sense – the fact of the matter is that it wouldn’t make any sense to allow Trent to run down his contract.

What has Arne Slot said about Trent’s contract?

There was a typically ‘boring’ (in the words of the ex-AZ Alkmaar boss) update from Arne Slot on his fullback’s future.

“It’s again the boring answer which you are going to get from me as long as there is no news about this,” the 46-year-old spoke in his pre-Nottingham Forest presser.

“We don’t talk about contract situations over here. Is it distracting? No, it isn’t because I am fully focused on the individuals and the team and they are part of the team.”

