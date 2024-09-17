‘It’s unbelievable’: Arne Slot told off his Liverpool players over one thing after AC Milan win

(Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

It says a great deal that, despite having a seriously impressive comeback win over AC Milan to discuss post-match, Arne Slot couldn’t help but relive his side’s weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The 46-year-old admitted he told his Liverpool players after the tie that he couldn’t understand how the Reds had managed to lose to the Tricky Trees when they were capable of Tuesday night’s performance.

“We showed how good we can play on the ball and that’s also what I said after the game,” the former AZ Alkmaar boss spoke on Amazon Prime’s coverage.

“If you can play so good it’s actually almost, maybe the word ‘disgrace’ is too much, but it’s unbelievable that you lose against Forest at home if you can play this well today.”

Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai were the scorers as the visitors rallied after Christian Pulisic’s early opener.

There was also a long-awaited debut for summer signing Federico Chiesa following his move from Juventus.

Arne Slot’s gripes about the Nottingham Forest defeat are justified

To be completely fair to Jurgen Klopp’s successor, anyone would be left scratching their head after those two heavily contrasting performances.

Perhaps we can boil it down to a collapse of momentum built up before the September international break. Perhaps it was just a blip, as our 3-1 showing at the San Siro would at the very least indicate. Or perhaps even we can chalk it up to one of those simply bizarre results managers can experience in the early stages of their new role.

Either way, Slot can feel pleased that he saw a genuine reaction from his Liverpool side. Firstly, to our weekend setback in the Premier League and then to going a goal down early on in our clash in Milan.

Dare we say there are some promising signs that our beloved mentality monsters never went away?

