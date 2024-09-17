(Video) Slot will be fuming with £80k-p/w Liverpool ace after awful error gifts AC Milan goal

Kostas Tsimikas will have a lot to answer for at the half-time break after a glaring error handed AC Milan a sumptuous goalscoring opportunity.

It all started with a well-weighted goal kick from AC Milan ‘keeper Mike Maignan. The Greek international (on a reported £80,000-a-week, according to SalarySport) went to head the lofted ball, missed and Christian Pulisic swept away into the vacated space behind the left-back.

The American international powered through to beat Alisson Becker with a low and hard drive into the left of the net.

A really poor start from Arne Slot’s Reds, it has to be said.

