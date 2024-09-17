(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai extends Liverpool lead following brilliant work from Cody Gakpo

Dominik Szoboszlai neat finished inside the area has extended Liverpool’s lead at the San Siro.

Christian Pulisic had fired AC Milan ahead inside the opening three minutes but first half headers from Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk had Liverpool ahead at the break.

Arne Slot’s side started the second half with intensity and their hard work was rewarded when Cody Gakpo set up Szoboszlai in the area to put the Merseysiders 3-1 up.

The Hungary international initially released his Dutch teammate free down the left flank. Gakpo drove powerfully into the area and crossed the ball back to our No. 8 who fired in off the inside of the post.

There remains just shy of 20 minutes of normal time to go (at the time of writing) so let’s hope we can see the game out comfortably!

