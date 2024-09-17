(Video) Trent almost pushes AC Milan player over the edge with what he did during Liverpool substitution

Trent Alexander-Arnold did his best to frustrate his AC Milan counterparts during the latter stages of Liverpool’s Champions League victory at the San Siro this evening.

The Scouser helped the Reds to a 3-1 win in Italy as Arne Slot’s side got their European campaign off to a flyer and the England international was the villain of the show as he replaced by Joe Gomez 10 minutes from time.

Our No.66 slowly made his way off the pitch – much to the frustration of AC Milan’s Youssouf Fofana who attempted to speed up the full-backs exit from the field.

Alexander-Arnold was having none of it however, and pulled off a cheeky grin as he slowly continued his walk off the pitch while applauding the travelling faithful from Merseyside.

There’s nothing worse than a player taking his time to leave the pitch when your side is searching for a goal – but thankfully on this occasion we were in the driving seat!

